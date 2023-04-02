Fusion Family Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 451,202 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,731 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF makes up 5.3% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC owned approximately 10.23% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF worth $38,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $242,000.

NYSEARCA RWK opened at $90.62 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Revenue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.22 and a fifty-two week high of $99.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.65. The stock has a market cap of $407.79 million, a P/E ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.30.

RevenueShares Mid Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (S&P 400) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 400 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Mid Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 400.

