Fusion Family Wealth LLC Purchases 36,346 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 94.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,346 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.0% of Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IJR stock opened at $96.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $111.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

