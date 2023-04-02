Fusion Family Wealth LLC Sells 414 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Fusion Family Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,247 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Fusion Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 12,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brightworth grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brightworth now owns 2,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.27. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

