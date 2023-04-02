FY2023 EPS Estimates for Chart Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chart Industries in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Burwell now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $5.77. The consensus estimate for Chart Industries’ current full-year earnings is $6.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Chart Industries’ Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $441.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Chart Industries Stock Up 2.9 %

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upgraded Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet cut Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.06.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS opened at $125.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.41. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $101.44 and a 1 year high of $242.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 220.00 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $149.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chart Industries

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 121.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter worth $299,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 25,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,626,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 351.5% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,448 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Chart Industries

In other news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $105.01 per share, with a total value of $525,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Gerald F. Vinci purchased 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $119.28 per share, with a total value of $35,784.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $105.01 per share, for a total transaction of $525,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,095.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $836,825. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Chart Industries

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

