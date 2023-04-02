G999 Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $37.59 Million (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. Over the last week, G999 has traded down 26.2% against the US dollar. G999 has a total market cap of $37.59 million and approximately $13,239.29 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One G999 coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.15 or 0.00061402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00039544 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000241 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00006812 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00017990 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002999 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000192 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 (G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

