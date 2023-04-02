Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 63,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,000. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 1.0% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners now owns 43,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 15,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. 3,047,977 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.33. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

