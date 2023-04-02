Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Purchases Shares of 421,717 iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 421,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,787,000. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF makes up about 6.3% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IUSV. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF stock traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.78. The company had a trading volume of 350,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,835. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $73.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.10. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $62.05 and a 12-month high of $78.25.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

