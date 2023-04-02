Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. Takes $12.37 Million Position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 343,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,366,000. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Gallagher Benefit Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 8,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Surevest LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

ISCG stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.98. The stock had a trading volume of 12,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,561. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.61. The company has a market cap of $403.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $33.54 and a 52-week high of $45.48.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.