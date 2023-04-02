Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Gambling.com Group Stock Performance

Shares of GAMB opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. Gambling.com Group has a one year low of $6.62 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $335.06 million, a PE ratio of 165.19 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gambling.com Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 348.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Gambling.com Group by 99.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Gambling.com Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 9.94% of the company’s stock.

About Gambling.com Group

Gambling.com Group Limited operates as a performance marketing company for the online gambling industry worldwide. The company provides digital marketing services for the iGaming and sports betting. It publishes various branded websites, including Gambling.com and Bookies.com. Gambling.com Group Limited was incorporated in 2006 and is based in St.

Further Reading

