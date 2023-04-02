GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Short Interest Update

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, an increase of 14.9% from the February 28th total of 154,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 544,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN GGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.66. 476,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,429. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.06 and a 52-week high of $4.14.
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%.
About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust
GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.
