Gateley (LON:GTLY) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $183.82

Gateley (Holdings) Plc (LON:GTLY – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 183.82 ($2.26) and traded as low as GBX 176 ($2.16). Gateley shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.17), with a volume of 106,574 shares changing hands.

Gateley Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market cap of £224.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,475.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 183.82 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 182.19.

Gateley Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 3.30 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.73%. Gateley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Gateley Company Profile

Gateley (Holdings) Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial legal and consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, North and South America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Banking and Financial Services; Corporate; Business Services; Employees, Pensions and Benefits; and Property.

