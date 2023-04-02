GateToken (GT) Market Capitalization Achieves $548.55 Million

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 2nd. One GateToken token can currently be bought for $5.07 or 0.00018045 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GateToken has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a total market cap of $548.55 million and $406,803.14 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GateToken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 5.16876874 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $355,751.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

