General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) Short Interest Up 22.2% in March

General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 28th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General American Investors

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 6.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,901 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in General American Investors by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 34,539 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its stake in General American Investors by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cannell & Co. boosted its position in shares of General American Investors by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 47,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in General American Investors by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 40,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.63% of the company’s stock.

General American Investors Trading Up 1.8 %

GAM stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,852. General American Investors has a 12 month low of $33.23 and a 12 month high of $42.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.93.

About General American Investors

General American Investors Company, Inc is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The primary objective of the Company is long-term capital appreciation. The Company invests principally in common stocks. The Company may purchase and write (sell) put and call options. The Company has internally managed a global portfolio of investments, consisting of common stocks of the United States companies, including international and private securities.

