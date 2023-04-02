General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Stock Holdings Lessened by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,064 shares during the period. General Dynamics comprises approximately 1.7% of Paradiem LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 791.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in General Dynamics by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 11,630 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD opened at $228.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $207.42 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $236.55.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.39 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on GD shares. William Blair started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup cut their target price on General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.15.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total transaction of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

