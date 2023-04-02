GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of GigaMedia stock opened at $1.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. GigaMedia has a twelve month low of $1.12 and a twelve month high of $2.97.

Get GigaMedia alerts:

Institutional Trading of GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 31,395 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned about 0.28% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GigaMedia

GigaMedia Ltd. is engaged in the provision of digital entertainment services. Through its subsidiary, FunTown, it manages mobile and browse-based casual games. Its portfolio includes MahJong, online card games, and multi-player role-playing online games. The company was founded in October 1998 and is headquartered in Taipei, Taiwan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.