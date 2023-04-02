Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Short Interest Up 18.4% in March

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 173,100,000 shares, a growth of 18.4% from the February 28th total of 146,150,000 shares. Currently, 17.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 20,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $46,309.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at $16,980,462.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Ginkgo Bioworks news, major shareholder Barry Canton sold 75,300 shares of Ginkgo Bioworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total transaction of $100,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,918,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,511,198.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Reshma P. Shetty sold 37,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total transaction of $46,309.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,805,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,980,462.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,876,296 shares of company stock worth $6,681,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ginkgo Bioworks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 66,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE DNA opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.04. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $4.91.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DNA. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

About Ginkgo Bioworks

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.