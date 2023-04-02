Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 943,800 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the February 28th total of 1,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LAND shares. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Gladstone Land from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gladstone Land from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 19,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Sentinus LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $358,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gladstone Land by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LAND traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.65. 326,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.03. Gladstone Land has a 52-week low of $14.99 and a 52-week high of $42.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.75 and its 200-day moving average is $18.88.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.0459 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -127.91%.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

