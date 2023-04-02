Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Water Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:GWRS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the February 28th total of 67,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Water Resources in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Global Water Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Andrew M. Cohn purchased 2,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.13 per share, with a total value of $28,651.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,080,212 shares in the company, valued at $25,232,971.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Global Water Resources Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Water Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 73,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 26,140 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 55,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 23,795 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Global Water Resources by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,452 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GWRS traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,697. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.04. The company has a market capitalization of $296.70 million, a PE ratio of 51.79, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Global Water Resources has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.35.

Global Water Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Global Water Resources’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Global Water Resources Company Profile

Global Water Resources, Inc engages in the operation and management of water, wastewater, and recycled water utilities. It also distributes recycled water throughout the communities through a separate system of pipes. The company was founded by Trevor T. Hill and William S. Levine on September 24, 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

