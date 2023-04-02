Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

GMED has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial cut Globus Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $70.91.

Globus Medical stock opened at $56.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $61.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.70. Globus Medical has a 52 week low of $50.92 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.40 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 18.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the third quarter worth $197,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,793 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,739 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

