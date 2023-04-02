goeasy (TSE:GSY) PT Lowered to C$130.00 at CIBC

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by CIBC from C$180.00 to C$130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$185.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered shares of goeasy from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from C$195.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of goeasy from C$170.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th.

TSE GSY opened at C$95.49 on Thursday. goeasy has a 1 year low of C$88.43 and a 1 year high of C$144.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.88, a current ratio of 37.15 and a quick ratio of 28.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$119.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.07.

goeasy ( TSE:GSY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.87 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$274.20 million. goeasy had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 16.89%. Analysts predict that goeasy will post 12.7929688 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from goeasy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

In other goeasy news, Senior Officer Mir Farhan Ali Khan sold 401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$124.25, for a total value of C$49,824.25. Insiders own 23.32% of the company’s stock.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

