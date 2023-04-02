Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Short Interest Update

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,140,000 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the February 28th total of 3,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 789,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

GBDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

GBDC traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,043,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC has a 12-month low of $11.94 and a 12-month high of $15.58. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.53 million. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 194.12%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,914,191 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after acquiring an additional 214,992 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,393 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,932,000 after acquiring an additional 72,766 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,628,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,978,000 after acquiring an additional 497,391 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,242,743 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,515,000 after acquiring an additional 263,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Golub Capital BDC by 304.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,083,931 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,425,000 after buying an additional 1,568,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

