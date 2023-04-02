Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GRCL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,400 shares, an increase of 10.0% from the February 28th total of 341,300 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 358,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on GRCL shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.17.

Gracell Biotechnologies Stock Performance

GRCL traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.86. The company had a trading volume of 31,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,419. Gracell Biotechnologies has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $5.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gracell Biotechnologies

Gracell Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:GRCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gracell Biotechnologies will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 1,279.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 7,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies by 58.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gracell Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. 45.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gracell Biotechnologies Company Profile

Gracell Biotechnologies Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, primarily discovers and develops cell therapies for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China. Its lead product candidates include GC012F, a FasTCAR-enabled dual BCMA- and CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma; GC019F, a FasTCAR-enabled CD19-directed autologous CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult B cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (B-ALL), as well as in preclinical stage for the treatment of relapsed or refractory (r/r) B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (B-NHL); and GC027, a TruUCAR-enabled CD7-directed allogeneic CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of adult T cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

