Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 24.1% in March

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 24.1% from the February 28th total of 805,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Price Performance

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.43. 499,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,968. The company has a market capitalization of $360.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.71. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLDD. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 69,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,162 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,213,922 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,092,000 after acquiring an additional 61,518 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 668,216 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,376,000 after acquiring an additional 33,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

