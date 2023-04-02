Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 192,500 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 175,100 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 40,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greenwich LifeSciences

In other Greenwich LifeSciences news, CEO Snehal Patel bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.35 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,734,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,920,044.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,850 shares of company stock valued at $149,403 in the last 90 days. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greenwich LifeSciences

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $90,000. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,000. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Greenwich LifeSciences Trading Up 0.8 %

About Greenwich LifeSciences

NASDAQ:GLSI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $13.79. 53,640 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,493. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $22.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.32.

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent breast cancer recurrences in patients who have previously undergone surgery.

