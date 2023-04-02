Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.
Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet
In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.0 %
NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.
Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.
About Grocery Outlet
Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grocery Outlet (GO)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/27 – 3/31
- What is a Gold IRA, and is it a Viable Investment?
- Is Braze Inc Ready To Rocket Higher?
- Mullen Automotive Makes Deliveries; Short-Squeeze Possible
- Can Frontline Maintain This Momentum?
Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.