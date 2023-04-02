Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.78.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $58,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Grocery Outlet news, CEO Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,837 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.46, for a total transaction of $187,744.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,052,052.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 129,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,260. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet Trading Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Grocery Outlet by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,828,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,740,000 after buying an additional 2,142,190 shares during the period. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,288,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,379,000 after buying an additional 979,844 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,260,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,976,000 after buying an additional 776,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,852,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,192,000 after buying an additional 631,964 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Grocery Outlet by 305.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 814,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,107,000 after purchasing an additional 613,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GO opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of -0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.46. Grocery Outlet has a 1 year low of $25.71 and a 1 year high of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $930.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.17 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 1.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Grocery Outlet will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Grocery Outlet

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Further Reading

