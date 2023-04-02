Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) Short Interest Down 6.7% in March

Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,220,000 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the February 28th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.0 days. Currently, 16.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.67, for a total transaction of $344,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,242.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.68, for a total transaction of $591,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 33,600 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,904. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Group 1 Automotive by 81.3% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 181.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive stock traded up $4.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,762. Group 1 Automotive has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $242.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 4.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.83%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GPI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Group 1 Automotive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $142.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on Group 1 Automotive from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc engages in the automotive retailing industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S, the UK, and Brazil. It also sells new and used cars and light trucks, arranges related vehicle financing, sells service contracts, provides automotive maintenance and repair services, and sells vehicle parts.

