Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.33.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Stock Up 1.1 %

OMAB opened at $89.51 on Thursday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte has a 1-year low of $46.53 and a 1-year high of $89.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.32.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte ( NASDAQ:OMAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte had a return on equity of 52.53% and a net margin of 32.66%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.6197 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.96%.

Institutional Trading of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $2,708,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte in the fourth quarter valued at about $340,000. 9.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in operating and managing airports. It operates through the following segments: Metropolitan, Tourist, Regional, Border, Hotel, Industrial Park, and Other. The Metropolitan segment handles operations of the Monterrey airport.

