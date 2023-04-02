Grupo Financiero Banorte (OTCMKTS:GBOOY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.72

Shares of Grupo Financiero Banorte, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GBOOY – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.72 and traded as low as $40.50. Grupo Financiero Banorte shares last traded at $42.18, with a volume of 13,218 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Scotiabank lowered Grupo Financiero Banorte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Trading Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06.

Grupo Financiero Banorte Company Profile

Grupo Financiero Banorte SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Holding, Banorte, Savings and Forecast, Landlord and Factor, Storage, and Brokerage house Banorte. The company was founded in 1899 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

