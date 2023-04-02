Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 9.9% in March

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.9% from the February 28th total of 7,000,000 shares. Approximately 6.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.
In related news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Amirali Talasaz acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.66 per share, for a total transaction of $1,026,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,893,845 shares in the company, valued at $48,596,062.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy acquired 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.15 per share, with a total value of $224,890.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at $53,587,573.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,594,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,857 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 39,829 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $213,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 3rd quarter worth $227,000. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2,379.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 74,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,004,000 after buying an additional 71,495 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
GH traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,075,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 6.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 0.86. Guardant Health has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.57.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
