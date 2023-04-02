Guild of Guardians (GOG) Trading 1.7% Higher Over Last Week

Guild of Guardians (GOG) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. In the last seven days, Guild of Guardians has traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar. Guild of Guardians has a total market cap of $20.01 million and approximately $221,326.01 worth of Guild of Guardians was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Guild of Guardians token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0690 or 0.00000244 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Guild of Guardians’ genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Guild of Guardians’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,000,000 tokens. Guild of Guardians’ official website is www.guildofguardians.com. Guild of Guardians’ official Twitter account is @guildofguardian and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Guild of Guardians is guildofguardians.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Guild of Guardians

According to CryptoCompare, “Guild of Guardians is a mobile RPG where players can turn their gaming passion into assets. It will be a multiplayer, fantasy, action RPG where players build their dream team of ‘Guardians’ and compete in a guild to earn epic, tradeable rewards.”

