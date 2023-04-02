GXChain Price Tops $0.43 on Major Exchanges (GXC)

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 2nd. GXChain has a total market capitalization of $32.06 million and $363.81 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be bought for about $0.43 or 0.00001522 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, GXChain has traded up 1.4% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00009646 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003910 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004469 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003256 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About GXChain

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

