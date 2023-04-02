H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Short Interest Update

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a growth of 14.0% from the February 28th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 394,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

H.B. Fuller Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of H.B. Fuller stock traded up $1.40 on Friday, hitting $68.45. The stock had a trading volume of 489,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,978. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. H.B. Fuller has a one year low of $57.36 and a one year high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.20). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 4.43%. The business had revenue of $958.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that H.B. Fuller will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H.B. Fuller Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at H.B. Fuller

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is 25.68%.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Keenan sold 2,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $203,624.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of H.B. Fuller

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Security National Bank of SO Dak purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $365,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the third quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the fourth quarter valued at $418,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on FUL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of H.B. Fuller from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of H.B. Fuller from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.75.

About H.B. Fuller

H.B. Fuller Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of adhesives, sealants, and other chemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives, Engineering Adhesives, and Construction Adhesives. The Hygiene, Health, and Consumable Adhesives segment supplies adhesive products in the assembly, packaging, converting, nonwoven, hygiene, health and beauty, flexible packaging, graphic arts, and envelope markets.

