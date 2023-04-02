Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Short Interest Update

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,534,300 shares, a decrease of 10.9% from the February 28th total of 7,332,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 359.0 days.

Haier Smart Home Stock Performance

Shares of HRSHF remained flat at $3.19 during trading hours on Friday. 89,320 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,417. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.29. Haier Smart Home has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $3.92.

Get Haier Smart Home alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Haier Smart Home from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Haier Smart Home Company Profile

Haier Smart Home Co, Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Haier Smart Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haier Smart Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.