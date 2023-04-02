Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV) PT Lowered to $35.00 at Maxim Group

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment (NASDAQ:HOFV – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Maxim Group from $66.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment stock opened at $9.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.70 and its 200 day moving average is $11.94. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $27.28.

Get Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HOFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 526.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,905,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 498,201 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 225.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment by 445.8% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 84,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 69,201 shares during the last quarter. 6.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, a resort and entertainment company, doing business as the Pro Football Hall of Fame. It owns the premier sports, entertainment, and media enterprise surrounding the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Canton, Ohio.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.