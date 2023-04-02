Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Shares of HALL stock opened at $6.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.19. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $37.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HALL. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 20.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 123,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 21,023 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth about $95,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 67.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 32,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 13,079 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal. The Specialty Commercial segment includes the commercial auto, excess and surplus (E&S) casualty, E&S property, professional liability, and aerospace and programs business units.

