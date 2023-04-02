Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys 151 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STZ. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Constellation Brands by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,582,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,276,000 after purchasing an additional 884,513 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,610,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,049,000 after purchasing an additional 70,416 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 56.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,224,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,315,000 after purchasing an additional 440,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,172,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000,000 after buying an additional 178,034 shares during the period. 84.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $225.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $223.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.66. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.12 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 645.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.05). Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 0.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 914.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on STZ. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Argus cut their target price on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.76.

About Constellation Brands

(Get Rating)

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also

