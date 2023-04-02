Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 1,516 Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $778,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ELV. Plancorp LLC boosted its position in Elevance Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,435 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ELV. Loop Capital upped their target price on Elevance Health from $550.00 to $565.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Elevance Health from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $523.00 to $572.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $610.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Elevance Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.26.

NYSE ELV opened at $459.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $109.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.02 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $475.40 and a 200-day moving average of $489.77.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $5.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.20 by $0.03. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $39.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $1.48 dividend. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

