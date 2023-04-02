Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $406,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 9,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. 58.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock opened at $129.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $104.29 and a 12 month high of $138.74.

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

