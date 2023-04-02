Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $531,000 Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,090 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 466 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 16,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 196.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,266,000. My Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth $5,269,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. Citigroup upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $221.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.60, for a total transaction of $353,260.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,983.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $247.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.57. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $215.90 and a 12 month high of $277.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.28 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.68%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.