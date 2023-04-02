Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Has $684,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,564 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,142 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 108.7% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 96 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 61.8% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.00.

In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider James O. Etheredge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total transaction of $1,430,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,985,512.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.53, for a total transaction of $155,974.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 42,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,060,265.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ACN opened at $285.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.88. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $242.80 and a twelve month high of $345.30.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

