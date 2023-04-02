Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,213 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Meta Platforms by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at $6,030,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $242,144.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,059.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $78,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,444 shares of company stock worth $12,363,759. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $211.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $180.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Meta Platforms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $250.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $125.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.60.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

