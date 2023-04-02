Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Raises Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 93.8% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ARE opened at $125.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $146.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.94 and a 12 month high of $206.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

Alexandria Real Estate Equities ( NYSE:ARE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($1.82). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 2.80% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $670.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.63%.

Insider Activity at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.21, for a total value of $551,458.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,203,906.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 9,000 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 388,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,306,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,700,271 over the last three months. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ARE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $155.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $176.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $162.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.63.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc engages in the business of providing space for lease. The firm is also an owner, operator, and developer of life science, agrotechnology, and technology campuses in Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

