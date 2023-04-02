Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 271 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,809 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 271 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Target by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Target by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Target by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 41,142 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 22,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Target by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 537 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 78.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Target Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of TGT stock opened at $165.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $76.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $254.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.20.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 72.24%.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen dropped their target price on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Target in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

