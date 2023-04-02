Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 655 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,752 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 115.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,250,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,295,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,972 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 775.6% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 509,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $127,233,000 after acquiring an additional 451,493 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 99.1% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 859,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $175,905,000 after acquiring an additional 427,561 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $99,503,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 523.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 485,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,403,000 after purchasing an additional 407,609 shares in the last quarter. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHW opened at $224.77 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $285.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.01. The stock has a market cap of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 90.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.35%.

In other news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total value of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.76, for a total transaction of $607,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,145.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John G. Morikis bought 2,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $226.70 per share, for a total transaction of $500,326.90. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,445,684.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $242.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.39.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor coverings.

