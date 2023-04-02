Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Sells 97 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 996,880 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $182,908,000 after purchasing an additional 243,907 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $337,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $315,000. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on TXN shares. Cowen lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $176.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.48. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $144.46 and a 52-week high of $191.34. The company has a market cap of $168.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,363,171.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

