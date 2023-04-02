Harbor Investment Advisory LLC Trims Holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Harbor Investment Advisory LLC cut its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 366.7% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 224 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 225 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Diamondback Energy by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 241 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FANG stock opened at $135.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.07. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.71 and a 1-year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.09. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 29.29% and a net margin of 45.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 20.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $2.95 per share. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

FANG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Diamondback Energy from $195.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Johnson Rice upgraded Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

