Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Short Interest Up 7.1% in March

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,470,000 shares, an increase of 7.1% from the February 28th total of 7,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 6.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hasbro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Hasbro from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.36.

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $53.69. 2,110,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,227,593. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.08. Hasbro has a 52-week low of $45.75 and a 52-week high of $94.22.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 191.78%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $495,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Hasbro by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Hasbro by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 79,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 4,143 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Hasbro in the fourth quarter worth $426,000. Finally, Chilton Investment Co. Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 142,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,681,000 after buying an additional 21,381 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

