Head to Head Analysis: GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) vs. Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR)

Pear Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PEAR – Get Rating) and GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Pear Therapeutics and GeneDx, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Pear Therapeutics alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pear Therapeutics 0 3 2 0 2.40 GeneDx 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pear Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.25, suggesting a potential upside of 2,350.98%. Given Pear Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pear Therapeutics is more favorable than GeneDx.

Risk and Volatility

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Pear Therapeutics has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GeneDx has a beta of 2.01, indicating that its stock price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

71.2% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.0% of GeneDx shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.7% of Pear Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and GeneDx’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pear Therapeutics $4.21 million 8.48 -$65.14 million ($0.22) -1.16 GeneDx $234.69 million 1.24 -$548.98 million ($0.93) -0.39

Pear Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GeneDx. Pear Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeneDx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Pear Therapeutics and GeneDx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pear Therapeutics -265.26% -185.33% -85.47% GeneDx -233.91% -117.63% -75.64%

Summary

Pear Therapeutics beats GeneDx on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pear Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Pear Therapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage healthcare company, develops and sells software-based medicines. Its commercial products are reSET for the treatment of substance use disorder related to alcohol, cannabis, cocaine, and stimulants; reSET-O for the treatment of opioid use disorder in combination with buprenorphine; and Somryst, a software-based treatment for chronic insomnia. The company is also developing a pipeline of 14 product candidates focusing on psychiatry, neurology, and outside of central nervous system therapeutic areas, such as gastrointestinal, oncology, and cardiovascular. Pear Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About GeneDx

(Get Rating)

Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn.

Receive News & Ratings for Pear Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pear Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.