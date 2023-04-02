Head to Head Comparison: Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC) versus DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Information Analysis (OTCMKTS:IAIC – Get Rating) and DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.2% of DocuSign shares are held by institutional investors. 23.8% of Information Analysis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of DocuSign shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Information Analysis and DocuSign’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Information Analysis $13.90 million 0.00 $410,000.00 $0.04 N/A DocuSign $2.52 billion 4.68 -$97.45 million ($0.49) -118.98

Profitability

Information Analysis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DocuSign. DocuSign is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Information Analysis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Information Analysis and DocuSign’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Information Analysis 3.72% 18.48% 9.33% DocuSign -3.87% -7.15% -1.20%

Volatility & Risk

Information Analysis has a beta of 3.25, indicating that its stock price is 225% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DocuSign has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Information Analysis and DocuSign, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Information Analysis 0 0 0 0 N/A DocuSign 3 9 3 0 2.00

DocuSign has a consensus price target of $62.93, indicating a potential upside of 7.94%.

Summary

Information Analysis beats DocuSign on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Information Analysis

Information Analysis, Inc. provides information technology services. The firm engages in the business of modernizing client information systems, developing and maintaining information technology systems, and performing consulting services to government and commercial organizations. It specializes in legacy systems modernization, ebusiness solutions, enterprise portals, system migration and re-hosting services, and enterprise application integration. The company was founded by Sandor Rosenberg in 1979 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc. provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage. DocuSign was founded by Thomas H. Gonser and Court Lorenzini in 2003 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

