Head-To-Head Comparison: Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) vs. DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO)

DocGo (NASDAQ:DCGO – Get Rating) and Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

36.9% of DocGo shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.2% of Sharecare shares are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of DocGo shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 30.4% of Sharecare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DocGo and Sharecare’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DocGo $440.52 million 2.01 $34.58 million $0.32 27.03 Sharecare $442.42 million 1.13 -$85.00 million ($0.34) -4.18

Risk & Volatility

DocGo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sharecare. Sharecare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DocGo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

DocGo has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sharecare has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for DocGo and Sharecare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DocGo 0 0 2 0 3.00 Sharecare 0 2 3 0 2.60

DocGo presently has a consensus price target of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 34.87%. Sharecare has a consensus price target of $3.02, suggesting a potential upside of 112.68%. Given Sharecare’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Sharecare is more favorable than DocGo.

Profitability

This table compares DocGo and Sharecare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DocGo 7.85% 12.80% 9.50% Sharecare -26.83% -18.64% -14.31%

Summary

DocGo beats Sharecare on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DocGo

DocGo, Inc. provides mobile health and medical transportation services for various health care providers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's transportation services include emergency response services; and non-emergency transport services comprise ambulance and wheelchair transportation services. It also offers mobile health services through its platform that are performed at home and offices; COVID-19 testing; and event services, which include on-site healthcare support at sporting events and concerts. DocGo, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Sharecare

Sharecare, Inc. operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to enhance their health and well-being. It also operates RealAge, a platform for health assessment to assess behaviors and existing conditions of its members and provide metric for their physical health. In addition, the company provides secure, automated release of information, audit, and business consulting services to streamline the medical records process for medical facilities. It sells its solutions through direct sales organization and partner relationships. Sharecare, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

